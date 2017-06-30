Elliott blames himself for latest crash during break in Indy
A few days and a few replay reviews have given Chase Elliott a new perspective on last weekend's crash at Daytona. "I'll take the blame," Elliott said Thursday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Elliott is my favorite driver since Jeff retired,he needs to quit whining after every race about how his night went,maybe after more experience he will do so,he's always saying well it was my fault we will do better next week...totally the mindset of a rookie
