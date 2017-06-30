Elliott blames himself for latest cra...

Elliott blames himself for latest crash during break in Indy

There are 1 comment on the NewsOK.com story from 14 hrs ago, titled Elliott blames himself for latest crash during break in Indy. In it, NewsOK.com reports that:

A few days and a few replay reviews have given Chase Elliott a new perspective on last weekend's crash at Daytona. "I'll take the blame," Elliott said Thursday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

MrTinkertrain24

Since: Jan 15

558

Location hidden
#1 1 min ago
Elliott is my favorite driver since Jeff retired,he needs to quit whining after every race about how his night went,maybe after more experience he will do so,he's always saying well it was my fault we will do better next week...totally the mindset of a rookie
