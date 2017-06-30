Auto Racing Package: Auto Racing Glance

Auto Racing Package: Auto Racing Glance

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Fredericksburg.com

Schedule: Friday, practice, 10 a.m. , practice, 1 p.m. ; Friday, qualifying, 6:15 p.m. ; Saturday, race, 7:30 p.m., NBCSN. Fast facts: Stenhouse is the first driver to pick up his first two wins in the same season since Denny Hamlin won both Pocono races in 2006.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Racing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Maybe NASCAR Is Finally Realizing That This 'Ov... 1 hr ThetPhartss 2
News Gordon to lead Brickyard 400 field as pace-car ... Jun 29 Brick phart 2
News NASCAR suspends, fines Kyle Busch's interim cre... Jun 28 Fines Phart 2
News NASCAR Cup Series Racing Returns to NBC Sports ... Jun 28 Racing Phart 2
News Fernando Alonso not unduly negative despite sta... Jun 25 The phartse 3
News NBCSN Celebrates Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Final Rac... Jun 22 CelebratPhartzz 2
News Danica Patrick to fans who booed her: a Ia m a ... Jun 18 WellPhart 12
See all Racing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Racing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Notre Dame
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,999 • Total comments across all topics: 282,277,967

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC