Andretti getting back to racing as ca...

Andretti getting back to racing as cancer battle continues

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

In this May 18, 2017, file photo, former race car driver John Andretti talks about his battle with colon cancer during a press conference at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis. Andretti is back in the garage after having his spleen and gall bladder removed last month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Racing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Maybe NASCAR Is Finally Realizing That This 'Ov... 19 hr ThetPhartss 2
News Gordon to lead Brickyard 400 field as pace-car ... Jun 29 Brick phart 2
News NASCAR suspends, fines Kyle Busch's interim cre... Jun 28 Fines Phart 2
News NASCAR Cup Series Racing Returns to NBC Sports ... Jun 28 Racing Phart 2
News Fernando Alonso not unduly negative despite sta... Jun 25 The phartse 3
News NBCSN Celebrates Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Final Rac... Jun 22 CelebratPhartzz 2
News Danica Patrick to fans who booed her: a Ia m a ... Jun 18 WellPhart 12
See all Racing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Racing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,582 • Total comments across all topics: 282,296,816

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC