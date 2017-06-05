Williams F1 rookie Lance Stroll anxious for first Canadian Grand Prix
Ticket sales have jumped by more than 10 per cent for the 18-year-old Stroll's first appearance at his home grand prix. The Montreal native will be the first Canadian on the grid since Jacques Villeneuve of St-Jean-Sur-Richelieu, Que., a decade ago.
