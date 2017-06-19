William Byron wins in Iowa for first Xfinity victory
It took rookie William Byron just a week to get over one of the most brutal losses of his young career. The 19-year-old Byron grabbed the lead with just over 20 laps left and won the NASCAR Xfinity race at Iowa Speedway on Saturday night for his first series victory.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NBCSN Celebrates Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Final Rac...
|Jun 22
|CelebratPhartzz
|2
|Danica Patrick to fans who booed her: a Ia m a ...
|Jun 18
|WellPhart
|12
|Minute's silence in memory of London Bridge vic...
|Jun 12
|Minutes Phartse
|2
|NASCAR suspends team members for Kyle Busch, Ch...
|Jun 9
|YeahPhart
|10
|NASCAR: Stage racing at Pocono could produce va...
|Jun 9
|Stage phart
|2
|A chance meeting between an IndyCar and a NASCA...
|Jun 7
|HeyPharts
|6
|More than 100 photos of Dale Earnhardt Jr. thro...
|May 25
|MorePharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC