Westchester Attorney Put Camera Under Teens' Skirts, Police Say

A Westchester County attorney was arrested over the weekend after allegedly taking cellphone photos up teenagers' skirts on Long Island. Officials confirmed that on Saturday, 28-year-old Samuel Jackson, who reportedly practices law in Westchester, was arrested after allegedly putting his cellphone camera under the skirts of two 19-year-old girls and snapping photos at the Belmont Park Racetrack in Elmont, where the Belmont Stakes race was taking place.

