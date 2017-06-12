Westchester Attorney Put Camera Under...

Westchester Attorney Put Camera Under Teens' Skirts, Police Say

Next Story Prev Story
33 min ago Read more: The Peekskill Daily Voice

A Westchester County attorney was arrested over the weekend after allegedly taking cellphone photos up teenagers' skirts on Long Island. Officials confirmed that on Saturday, 28-year-old Samuel Jackson, who reportedly practices law in Westchester, was arrested after allegedly putting his cellphone camera under the skirts of two 19-year-old girls and snapping photos at the Belmont Park Racetrack in Elmont, where the Belmont Stakes race was taking place.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peekskill Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Racing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Danica Patrick to fans who booed her: a Ia m a ... 15 hr FortyPhartsc 6
News Minute's silence in memory of London Bridge vic... Mon Minutes Phartse 2
News NASCAR suspends team members for Kyle Busch, Ch... Jun 9 YeahPhart 10
News NASCAR: Stage racing at Pocono could produce va... Jun 9 Stage phart 2
News A chance meeting between an IndyCar and a NASCA... Jun 7 HeyPharts 6
News More than 100 photos of Dale Earnhardt Jr. thro... May 25 MorePharts 2
News Attorney pleads not guilty to theft May 22 truth 15
See all Racing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Racing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,677 • Total comments across all topics: 281,721,712

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC