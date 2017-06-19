Watch ole 'Bandit' run: Fans ride to Georgia for film's 40th
In this March 12, 2016 file photo, Burt Reynolds sits on a 1977 Pontiac Trans-Am at the world premiere of "The Bandit" at the Paramount Theatre during the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas. Hundreds of fans in Trans Ams made it to Atlanta to celebrate the 40th anniversary of "Smokey and the Bandit."
