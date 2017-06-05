Wallace takes 'huge step' for NASCAR as rare black Cup driver
Darrell Wallace Jr. used to steel himself against racial insults spewed at him in the lower levels of racing and he survived sponsorship woes that slowed his advancement through NASCAR. Wallace persevered in a sport that seemed long reserved for whites.
