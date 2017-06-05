Wallace takes 'huge step' for NASCAR ...

Wallace takes 'huge step' for NASCAR as rare black Cup driver

22 hrs ago Read more: Texarkana Gazette

Darrell Wallace Jr. used to steel himself against racial insults spewed at him in the lower levels of racing and he survived sponsorship woes that slowed his advancement through NASCAR. Wallace persevered in a sport that seemed long reserved for whites.

Chicago, IL

