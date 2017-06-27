Vijay Mallya mulls dropping a Indiaa from the name of his Formula One team
Beleagured businessman Vijay Mallya has reportedly taken a step towards dropping the India from the name of his Formula One team, Force India. According to a report by Reuters, six new, limited companies were registered in the UK on May 31 and June under the names Force One Grand Prix, Force One Racing, Force One Team, Force One Technologies, Force One Hospitality and Force One Brand.
