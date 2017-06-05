Video appears to Rex and Rob Ryan inv...

Video appears to Rex and Rob Ryan involved in a bar fight in Nashville

16 hrs ago

A video appeared on Twitter this weekend that shows what many of us undoubtedly figure is just a day in the life of Rex and Rob Ryan . The twin brothers and former NFL coaches - Rex was head coach of the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills , Rob was defensive coordinator for several teams, most recently the Bills - apparently were involved in some sort of scuffle at a Margaritaville restaurant in Nashville.

Chicago, IL

