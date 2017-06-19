Valtteri Bottas placing Mercedes F1 e...

Valtteri Bottas placing Mercedes F1 extension ahead of his personal desire to win

Read more: AutoWeek

Valtteri Bottas says he is balancing the desire to win against his plans to secure a long-term contract with the Mercedes Formula 1 team. Having replaced reigning champion Nico Rosberg this season, Bottas has impressed thus far in 2017 and won his first grand prix in Sochi, Russia, last month.

Chicago, IL

