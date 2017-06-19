Valentino Rossi snatches his first Mo...

Valentino Rossi snatches his first MotoGP win in over a year

Read more: Bridgwater Mercury

Valentino Rossi edged out compatriot Danilo Petrucci in a thrilling battle to claim his first MotoGP win in over a year in Assen on Sunday. Rossi claimed victory by just 0.063 seconds to move within seven points of championship leader Andrea Dovizioso, who had to settle for fifth.

Chicago, IL

