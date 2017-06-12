Turmoil for IndyCar with the pack back at repaved Texas
Tristan Vautier of France, Scott Dixon , of New Zealand, and Tony Kanaan . Will Power, of Australia, takes the checkered flag under yellow for the win, followed by Tony Kanaan, of Brazil, during the IndyCar auto race at Texas Motor Speedway, Saturday, June 10, 2017, in Fort Worth, Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Danica Patrick to fans who booed her: a Ia m a ...
|2 hr
|FortyPhartsc
|6
|Minute's silence in memory of London Bridge vic...
|11 hr
|Minutes Phartse
|2
|NASCAR suspends team members for Kyle Busch, Ch...
|Jun 9
|YeahPhart
|10
|NASCAR: Stage racing at Pocono could produce va...
|Jun 9
|Stage phart
|2
|A chance meeting between an IndyCar and a NASCA...
|Jun 7
|HeyPharts
|6
|More than 100 photos of Dale Earnhardt Jr. thro...
|May 25
|MorePharts
|2
|Attorney pleads not guilty to theft
|May 22
|truth
|15
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC