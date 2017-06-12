Toyota big favorites at 24 Hours Le Mans
After losing to Porsche on the final lap last year, Toyota is back in force at the 24 Hours Le Mans with superfast cars. Chasing a first victory at the endurance race, Toyota dominated qualifying at the Circuit de la Sarthe, with Kamui Kobayashi breaking the lap record with a time of 3 minutes, 14.791 seconds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Danica Patrick to fans who booed her: a Ia m a ...
|Thu
|OncePhartss
|10
|Minute's silence in memory of London Bridge vic...
|Jun 12
|Minutes Phartse
|2
|NASCAR suspends team members for Kyle Busch, Ch...
|Jun 9
|YeahPhart
|10
|NASCAR: Stage racing at Pocono could produce va...
|Jun 9
|Stage phart
|2
|A chance meeting between an IndyCar and a NASCA...
|Jun 7
|HeyPharts
|6
|More than 100 photos of Dale Earnhardt Jr. thro...
|May 25
|MorePharts
|2
|Attorney pleads not guilty to theft
|May 22
|truth
|15
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC