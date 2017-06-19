Top StoryIndyCar looks to build on 20...

Top StoryIndyCar looks to build on 2016 success at Road America

13 hrs ago

When he was growing up, Graham Rahal found more than enough to do to stay occupied at Road America while the racers in his family went to work. Now Rahal is the doing the driving, and he feels like a kid again back at the rural Wisconsin road course.

Chicago, IL

