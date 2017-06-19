Today in History: June 19
In this 1951 file photo, Ethel and Julius Rosenberg are shown during their trial for espionage in New York City. Grand jury transcripts released Thursday from the biggest espionage case of the Cold War raise questions about whether Ethel Rosenberg was convicted and executed based on perjured prosecution testimony.
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Danica Patrick to fans who booed her: a Ia m a ...
|Sun
|WellPhart
|12
|Minute's silence in memory of London Bridge vic...
|Jun 12
|Minutes Phartse
|2
|NASCAR suspends team members for Kyle Busch, Ch...
|Jun 9
|YeahPhart
|10
|NASCAR: Stage racing at Pocono could produce va...
|Jun 9
|Stage phart
|2
|A chance meeting between an IndyCar and a NASCA...
|Jun 7
|HeyPharts
|6
|More than 100 photos of Dale Earnhardt Jr. thro...
|May 25
|MorePharts
|2
|Attorney pleads not guilty to theft
|May 22
|truth
|15
