Tiger Woods cracks a joke about his r...

Tiger Woods cracks a joke about his receding hairline while being booked on DUI charges [Video]

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Tiger Woods was reportedly in bad shape when he was found asleep at the wheel of a car early Monday morning. Jupiter, Fla., police said the golf superstar was disoriented and confused, with slurred speech and droopy eyes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Racing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News More than 100 photos of Dale Earnhardt Jr. thro... May 25 MorePharts 2
News Attorney pleads not guilty to theft May 22 truth 15
News Preakness 2017: The weird and wacky May 21 InPhart 2
News NASCAR at Kansas: Jeff Gordon blames former tea... May 13 Pointing pharts 2
News Remember NASCARa s Clint Bowyer? Herea s how hi... May 12 Thats phartz 6
News Spanish Grand Prix - Talking Points May 11 Grand pharts 1
News Stenhouse wins first NASCAR Cup race with last-... May 9 Wins phart 2
See all Racing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Racing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Stanley Cup
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,838 • Total comments across all topics: 281,462,886

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC