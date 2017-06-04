Theresa May urged to cancel general election after London Bridge terror
Theresa May is facing mounting pressure to postpone Thursday's general election in the wake of the attacks in London Bridge - but many have said the vote should go ahead, to show Britain will not give in to terrorism. The Prime Minister is chairing a meeting of the government's Cobra emergency committee on Sunday in response to the atrocity.
