Sonoma Raceway reveals new a oefan-firsta facility improvements in time...

Just in time for NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s final visit to nearby Sonoma Raceway next weekend, a road course he's had good success on, the track announced Monday that long awaited facility renovations will finally be installed in Wine Country to celebrate the occasion. Earnhardt Jr., who announced in April that the 2017 season would be his last, is set to take his No.
