Sebastian Vettel under investigation over collision with Lewis Hamilton
Sebastian Vettel is under investigation by Formula One's governing body after he deliberately collided with title rival Lewis Hamilton in Sunday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Four-time champion Vettel was punished with a 10-second stop-and go penalty during the chaotic race after he banged wheels with Hamilton during a second safety car period.
