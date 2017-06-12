Sebastian Vettel envisioned podium finish before slump to fourth in Montreal
Championship leader Sebastian Vettel believed a podium finish was possible in Canada after losing a significant haul of points to rival Lewis Hamilton in the title race. Vettel dropped to the back of the field in the formative moments of Sunday's race when he was forced to pit for a new front wing following damage sustained in a first-corner incident with Max Verstappen.
