Scotts Valleya s Bryce Napier to race in Illinois, Iowa in back-to-back slate

Since making his debut at Martinsville Speedway in April 2016, Bryce Napier's young racing career has been understandably filled with firsts. The 17-year-old from Scotts Valley will compete in Saturday's Drivin' For Linemen 200 at Gateway Motorsports Park in Illinois - Napier's fifth CWTS event and second this season - before competing next week in the M&M's 200 at Iowa Speedway.

