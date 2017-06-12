Scholtens, Moreno lead Lake Elsinore to 9-2 win over Stockton
Jesse Scholtens tossed a five-hit complete game and Edwin Moreno homered and had two hits, driving in two, as the Lake Elsinore Storm topped the Stockton Ports 9-2 on Thursday. Stockton answered in the top of the next frame when Sean Murphy hit a solo home run to tie the game.
