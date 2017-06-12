Sam Hornish Jr. to drive 3 Xfinity Se...

Sam Hornish Jr. to drive 3 Xfinity Series races for Penske

17 hrs ago

Hornish will drive the No. 22 Discount Tire Ford Mustang at Iowa Speedway on June 24 and July 29. He will also race Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on Aug. 12. Hornish has appeared in 114 Xfinity Series races with four wins, 35 top-five finishes and 61 top-10 finishes.

Chicago, IL

