Sam Hornish Jr. to drive 3 Xfinity Series races for Penske

Hornish will drive the No. 22 Discount Tire Ford Mustang at Iowa Speedway on June 24 and July 29. He will also race Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on Aug. 12. Hornish has appeared in 114 Xfinity Series races with four wins, 35 top-five finishes and 61 top-10 finishes.

