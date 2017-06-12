Sam Hornish Jr. to drive 3 Xfinity Series races for Penske
Hornish will drive the No. 22 Discount Tire Ford Mustang at Iowa Speedway on June 24 and July 29. He will also race Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on Aug. 12. Hornish has appeared in 114 Xfinity Series races with four wins, 35 top-five finishes and 61 top-10 finishes.
