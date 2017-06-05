Robert Kubica completes a test with Renault Formula One team
Former Formula One driver Robert Kubica has completed a test with the Renault team in Spain, suggesting he could return to the sport he left in 2011. The 32-year-old Polish driver, who also raced for the BMW Sauber team, has not raced in F1 since a rallying accident in 2011 saw him partially sever his right arm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Malvern Gazette.
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A chance meeting between an IndyCar and a NASCA...
|Tue
|Or Pharts
|4
|More than 100 photos of Dale Earnhardt Jr. thro...
|May 25
|MorePharts
|2
|Attorney pleads not guilty to theft
|May 22
|truth
|15
|Preakness 2017: The weird and wacky
|May 21
|InPhart
|2
|NASCAR at Kansas: Jeff Gordon blames former tea...
|May 13
|Pointing pharts
|2
|Remember NASCARa s Clint Bowyer? Herea s how hi...
|May 12
|Thats phartz
|6
|Spanish Grand Prix - Talking Points
|May 11
|Grand pharts
|1
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC