Robert Kubica completes a test with Renault Formula One team

Former Formula One driver Robert Kubica has completed a test with the Renault team in Spain, suggesting he could return to the sport he left in 2011. The 32-year-old Polish driver, who also raced for the BMW Sauber team, has not raced in F1 since a rallying accident in 2011 saw him partially sever his right arm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malvern Gazette.