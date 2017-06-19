Return of 'Great Montreal Raft Race' put the fun back in F1
Just hours before strapping rock star drivers into multimillion-dollar cars traveling at more th... . In this image from video, teams compete in the raft race, after qualifications for the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal, June 10, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.
Comments
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Danica Patrick to fans who booed her: a Ia m a ...
|Jun 18
|WellPhart
|12
|Minute's silence in memory of London Bridge vic...
|Jun 12
|Minutes Phartse
|2
|NASCAR suspends team members for Kyle Busch, Ch...
|Jun 9
|YeahPhart
|10
|NASCAR: Stage racing at Pocono could produce va...
|Jun 9
|Stage phart
|2
|A chance meeting between an IndyCar and a NASCA...
|Jun 7
|HeyPharts
|6
|More than 100 photos of Dale Earnhardt Jr. thro...
|May 25
|MorePharts
|2
|Attorney pleads not guilty to theft
|May 22
|truth
|15
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC