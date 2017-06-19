Return of 'Great Montreal Raft Race' ...

Return of 'Great Montreal Raft Race' put the fun back in F1

Read more: The Gazette

Formula One's new owners are hoping to dial down some of the intensity of the high-power and high-pressure racing circuit this season, swapping the paddock for paddling at the Canadian Grand Prix this month with the return of the Great Montreal Raft Race . Just hours before strapping rock star drivers into multimillion-dollar cars traveling at more than 200 mph, team crews - and executives - traded their firesuits for life preservers in a beer-soaked beach party on the erstwhile Olympic rowing venue next to the Circuit Giles Villeneuve.

Chicago, IL

