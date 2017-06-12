Rea extends World Superbike Champions...

Rea extends World Superbike Championship lead with second-place finish in Italy

Britain's Jonathan Rea stretched his lead at the top of the World Superbike Championship to 50 points by finishing second in race two at Rimini in Italy. Ducati's Marco Melandri crossed the line first to win his first race since 2014 but Rea's placing extends his advantage over fellow Briton Tom Sykes, who came third.

