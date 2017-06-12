Rea extends World Superbike Championship lead with second-place finish in Italy
Britain's Jonathan Rea stretched his lead at the top of the World Superbike Championship to 50 points by finishing second in race two at Rimini in Italy. Ducati's Marco Melandri crossed the line first to win his first race since 2014 but Rea's placing extends his advantage over fellow Briton Tom Sykes, who came third.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Danica Patrick to fans who booed her: a Ia m a ...
|17 hr
|WellPhart
|12
|Minute's silence in memory of London Bridge vic...
|Jun 12
|Minutes Phartse
|2
|NASCAR suspends team members for Kyle Busch, Ch...
|Jun 9
|YeahPhart
|10
|NASCAR: Stage racing at Pocono could produce va...
|Jun 9
|Stage phart
|2
|A chance meeting between an IndyCar and a NASCA...
|Jun 7
|HeyPharts
|6
|More than 100 photos of Dale Earnhardt Jr. thro...
|May 25
|MorePharts
|2
|Attorney pleads not guilty to theft
|May 22
|truth
|15
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC