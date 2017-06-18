Race-by-race picks for Sunday's racing at Laurel Park

Jockey Trevor McCarthy, Maryland 's leading rider two of the past three years who recently earned his 1,000th career victory, is in the early stages of recovery from successful surgery on his injured left shoulder this week. McCarthy's agent, Scott Silver, said the 23-year-old rider, who ranked... Jockey Trevor McCarthy, Maryland 's leading rider two of the past three years who recently earned his 1,000th career victory, is in the early stages of recovery from successful surgery on his injured left shoulder this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.