Race-by-race picks for Friday's racing at Laurel Park
The winning team of trainer Chad Brown and jockey Javier Castellano talks about winning the Preakness Stakes race with Cloud Computing. The winning team of trainer Chad Brown and jockey Javier Castellano talks about winning the Preakness Stakes race with Cloud Computing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NBCSN Celebrates Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Final Rac...
|16 hr
|CelebratPhartzz
|2
|Danica Patrick to fans who booed her: a Ia m a ...
|Jun 18
|WellPhart
|12
|Minute's silence in memory of London Bridge vic...
|Jun 12
|Minutes Phartse
|2
|NASCAR suspends team members for Kyle Busch, Ch...
|Jun 9
|YeahPhart
|10
|NASCAR: Stage racing at Pocono could produce va...
|Jun 9
|Stage phart
|2
|A chance meeting between an IndyCar and a NASCA...
|Jun 7
|HeyPharts
|6
|More than 100 photos of Dale Earnhardt Jr. thro...
|May 25
|MorePharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC