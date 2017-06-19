Practice Session of FIA Formula 2 Championship starts in Baku
Meanwhile, the eighth round of the 2017 FIA Formula One World Championship - the 2017 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will start today in Baku. Ten teams, two drivers in each, will compete on the 6-kilometer Baku City Circuit.
