Police believe road rage caused shoot...

Police believe road rage caused shooting death on I-20 in Arlington

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Star-Telegram.com

A potential road rage incident on Interstate 20 in Arlington on Sunday has left a 19-year-old man dead and police seeking a shooter who fled the scene. Arlington police responded to a major crash about 5:50 p.m. in which a white Ford pickup had lost control and struck a National Tire and Battery sign at 802 West I-20.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Racing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fernando Alonso not unduly negative despite sta... Sun The phartse 3
News NBCSN Celebrates Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Final Rac... Jun 22 CelebratPhartzz 2
News Danica Patrick to fans who booed her: a Ia m a ... Jun 18 WellPhart 12
News Minute's silence in memory of London Bridge vic... Jun 12 Minutes Phartse 2
News NASCAR suspends team members for Kyle Busch, Ch... Jun 9 YeahPhart 10
News NASCAR: Stage racing at Pocono could produce va... Jun 9 Stage phart 2
News A chance meeting between an IndyCar and a NASCA... Jun 7 HeyPharts 6
See all Racing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Racing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,359 • Total comments across all topics: 282,039,853

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC