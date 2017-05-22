Perez not a "reckless" driver, says Force India
Force India has moved to defend Sergio Perez, after rival Daniil Kvyat accused him of a "desperate" PlayStation-like move that cost them both points in the Monaco Grand Prix. Perez had been charging up the field on fresh tyres in the closing stages, when he collided with then ninth-placed runner Kvyat on lap 72 after diving down the inside at Rascasse.
