Patrick Long continues GT rivalry with Alvaro Parente
Veteran driver Patrick Long from Manhattan Beach will resume his intense GT sports car rivalry with Alvaro Parente this weekend in the fourth and fifth rounds of the Pirelli World Challenge Championships at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisc. For the past two seasons, Parente and Long have engaged in a duel for the class title.
