Palmer out of F1 qualifying session after car catches fire
Because of fuel leak, his car caught fire at the beginning of the third free practice session today, and it was delivered to the boxes with a long delay after the session, so the mechanics won't have enough time to repair the car. The Renault F1 team will ask the International Automobile Federation to admit the driver to the starting grid of tomorrow's race.
