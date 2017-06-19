Palmer out of F1 qualifying session a...

Palmer out of F1 qualifying session after car catches fire

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Trend

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Because of fuel leak, his car caught fire at the beginning of the third free practice session today, and it was delivered to the boxes with a long delay after the session, so the mechanics won't have enough time to repair the car. The Renault F1 team will ask the International Automobile Federation to admit the driver to the starting grid of tomorrow's race.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Racing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NBCSN Celebrates Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Final Rac... Jun 22 CelebratPhartzz 2
News Danica Patrick to fans who booed her: a Ia m a ... Jun 18 WellPhart 12
News Minute's silence in memory of London Bridge vic... Jun 12 Minutes Phartse 2
News NASCAR suspends team members for Kyle Busch, Ch... Jun 9 YeahPhart 10
News NASCAR: Stage racing at Pocono could produce va... Jun 9 Stage phart 2
News A chance meeting between an IndyCar and a NASCA... Jun 7 HeyPharts 6
News More than 100 photos of Dale Earnhardt Jr. thro... May 25 MorePharts 2
See all Racing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Racing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,799 • Total comments across all topics: 282,005,136

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC