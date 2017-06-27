Oaks champion Holy Helena looking good for upcoming Queen's Plate
Owner/breeder Frank Stronach is a three-time Queen's Plate champion, but he will chase a career-first in this year's race. Holy Helena will carry Stronach Stables' colours July 2 at Woodbine Racetrack, looking to become just the sixth Woodbine Oaks champion to win Canada's most prestigious horse race.
