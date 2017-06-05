No break for Dixon to let foot heal

No break for Dixon to let foot heal

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Scott Dixon had a numb feeling in his injured left foot after all the bumps and braking that come with two races on a street course. Ideally, Dixon could have used a week or two off after a horrific crash at the Indianapolis 500 to let his foot heal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Racing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NASCAR suspends team members for Kyle Busch, Ch... 19 hr Maybe phart 2
News A chance meeting between an IndyCar and a NASCA... Wed HeyPharts 6
News More than 100 photos of Dale Earnhardt Jr. thro... May 25 MorePharts 2
News Attorney pleads not guilty to theft May 22 truth 15
News Preakness 2017: The weird and wacky May 21 InPhart 2
News NASCAR at Kansas: Jeff Gordon blames former tea... May 13 Pointing pharts 2
News Remember NASCARa s Clint Bowyer? Herea s how hi... May 12 Thats phartz 6
See all Racing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Racing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Health Care
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,447 • Total comments across all topics: 281,629,887

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC