No break for Dixon to let foot heal
Scott Dixon had a numb feeling in his injured left foot after all the bumps and braking that come with two races on a street course. Ideally, Dixon could have used a week or two off after a horrific crash at the Indianapolis 500 to let his foot heal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NASCAR suspends team members for Kyle Busch, Ch...
|19 hr
|Maybe phart
|2
|A chance meeting between an IndyCar and a NASCA...
|Wed
|HeyPharts
|6
|More than 100 photos of Dale Earnhardt Jr. thro...
|May 25
|MorePharts
|2
|Attorney pleads not guilty to theft
|May 22
|truth
|15
|Preakness 2017: The weird and wacky
|May 21
|InPhart
|2
|NASCAR at Kansas: Jeff Gordon blames former tea...
|May 13
|Pointing pharts
|2
|Remember NASCARa s Clint Bowyer? Herea s how hi...
|May 12
|Thats phartz
|6
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC