NASCAR suspends the interim crew chief for Kyle Busch

16 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Engineer and interim crew chief Ben Beshore will miss Saturday night's race at Daytona because the No. 18 team had two unsecured lug nuts at the end of the Sonoma Raceway race over the weekend.

Chicago, IL

