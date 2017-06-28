NASCAR suspends the interim crew chief for Kyle Busch
Engineer and interim crew chief Ben Beshore will miss Saturday night's race at Daytona because the No. 18 team had two unsecured lug nuts at the end of the Sonoma Raceway race over the weekend.
