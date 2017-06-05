NASCAR suspends team members for Kyle Busch, Chase Briscoe
Charlotte, N.C. a NASCAR has issued four-race suspensions for the crew chief, tire changer and tire carrier for Kyle Busch because a tire rolled off Busch's car during last weekend's race at Dover International Speedway. Crew chief Adam Stevens, tire changer Jacob Seminara and tire carrier Kenneth Barber aren't eligible to return until July 3. NASCAR issued the same penalty to Chase Briscoe's crew chief for a tire rolling off in the Truck Series race at Dover.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A chance meeting between an IndyCar and a NASCA...
|4 hr
|HeyPharts
|6
|More than 100 photos of Dale Earnhardt Jr. thro...
|May 25
|MorePharts
|2
|Attorney pleads not guilty to theft
|May 22
|truth
|15
|Preakness 2017: The weird and wacky
|May 21
|InPhart
|2
|NASCAR at Kansas: Jeff Gordon blames former tea...
|May 13
|Pointing pharts
|2
|Remember NASCARa s Clint Bowyer? Herea s how hi...
|May 12
|Thats phartz
|6
|Spanish Grand Prix - Talking Points
|May 11
|Grand pharts
|1
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC