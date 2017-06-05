NASCAR suspends team members for Kyle...

NASCAR suspends team members for Kyle Busch, Chase Briscoe

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

Charlotte, N.C. a NASCAR has issued four-race suspensions for the crew chief, tire changer and tire carrier for Kyle Busch because a tire rolled off Busch's car during last weekend's race at Dover International Speedway. Crew chief Adam Stevens, tire changer Jacob Seminara and tire carrier Kenneth Barber aren't eligible to return until July 3. NASCAR issued the same penalty to Chase Briscoe's crew chief for a tire rolling off in the Truck Series race at Dover.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Racing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A chance meeting between an IndyCar and a NASCA... 4 hr HeyPharts 6
News More than 100 photos of Dale Earnhardt Jr. thro... May 25 MorePharts 2
News Attorney pleads not guilty to theft May 22 truth 15
News Preakness 2017: The weird and wacky May 21 InPhart 2
News NASCAR at Kansas: Jeff Gordon blames former tea... May 13 Pointing pharts 2
News Remember NASCARa s Clint Bowyer? Herea s how hi... May 12 Thats phartz 6
News Spanish Grand Prix - Talking Points May 11 Grand pharts 1
See all Racing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Racing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,436 • Total comments across all topics: 281,596,384

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC