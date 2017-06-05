NASCAR star Jimmie Johnson ready to race after cancer scare
Jimmie Johnson put the beer on ice and held a muted victory celebration. The morning after he hoisted another NASCAR trophy in victory lane, Johnson was in New York to have a form of skin cancer cut out of his right shoulder.
