McLaren Automotive sees more growth ahead after record 2016

Luxury sports carmaker McLaren Automotive said on Thursday it expected to post another record performance this year after reporting a 70 percent increase in pre-tax profits in 2016 off the back of an all-time high in sales. Founded in 1963 by Bruce McLaren and known for winning Formula 1 titles with drivers such as Lewis Hamilton, McLaren set up a separate sports car maker known as McLaren Automotive in 2010 to rival the likes of Ferrari and Aston Martin.

