Marco Andretti has 2 chances to bounce back at Detroit GP
Marco Andretti left the Indianapolis 500 frustrated, wishing he could quickly race again to redeem himself after a broken wing led to an eighth-place finish. "It's another big points weekend," Andretti said Thursday, standing in shade under a tree on a sunny day on Belle Isle, where IndyCar will have races Saturday and Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Galveston County Daily News.
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More than 100 photos of Dale Earnhardt Jr. thro...
|May 25
|MorePharts
|2
|Attorney pleads not guilty to theft
|May 22
|truth
|15
|Preakness 2017: The weird and wacky
|May 21
|InPhart
|2
|NASCAR at Kansas: Jeff Gordon blames former tea...
|May 13
|Pointing pharts
|2
|Remember NASCARa s Clint Bowyer? Herea s how hi...
|May 12
|Thats phartz
|6
|Spanish Grand Prix - Talking Points
|May 11
|Grand pharts
|1
|Stenhouse wins first NASCAR Cup race with last-...
|May 9
|Wins phart
|2
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC