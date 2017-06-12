Lynn, Vaxiviere bracing for LMP2 pole shootout
LMP2 stars Alex Lynn and Matthieu Vaxiviere have played up their chances of fighting for class pole for this year's Le Mans 24 Hours in what they expect to be a tight qualifying shootout. Lynn and Vaxiviere, who race in opposing cars within the same TDS Racing squad, are prepared to go head-to-head for pole on Thursday evening.
