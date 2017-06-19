Lewis Hamilton wants more and dismisses talk of walking away from Formula One

Lewis Hamilton believes he can race on until he is 40 after rejecting his own suggestion that he could stun Formula One by retiring at the end of the season. In an interview published on the eve of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Hamilton, who trails championship leader Sebastian Vettel by 12 points, hinted that he may turn his back on motor racing and follow his long-term rival Nico Rosberg into retirement.

