Lewis Hamilton snatches pole position...

Lewis Hamilton snatches pole position in Montreal with stunning lap time

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Evesham Journal

Lewis Hamilton blew away championship rival Sebastian Vettel with a phenomenal lap to secure pole position for Sunday's Canadian Grand Prix. Hamilton's stunning time, the fastest seen at Montreal's Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, also moved the triple world champion level on 65 career pole positions with his childhood hero Ayrton Senna.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Evesham Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Racing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NASCAR suspends team members for Kyle Busch, Ch... Fri YeahPhart 10
News NASCAR: Stage racing at Pocono could produce va... Fri Stage phart 2
News A chance meeting between an IndyCar and a NASCA... Jun 7 HeyPharts 6
News More than 100 photos of Dale Earnhardt Jr. thro... May 25 MorePharts 2
News Attorney pleads not guilty to theft May 22 truth 15
News Preakness 2017: The weird and wacky May 21 InPhart 2
News NASCAR at Kansas: Jeff Gordon blames former tea... May 13 Pointing pharts 2
See all Racing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Racing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Microsoft
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,479 • Total comments across all topics: 281,667,586

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC