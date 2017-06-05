Lewis Hamilton sets pace in opening practice for Canadian Grand Prix
Hamilton arrived in Montreal for the seventh round of the title race trailing Vettel by 25 points after he finished only seventh last time out in Monaco. The triple world champion has struggled for pace in two of his last three outings, and he admitted on Thursday that he was unsure whether he will be back on top at a track where he has won on five occasions.
