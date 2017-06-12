Le Mans 24h: Porsche extends huge lea...

Le Mans 24h: Porsche extends huge lead, GT fight intensifies

Porsche continues to hold a massive advantage in the 85th Le Mans 24 Hours with seven hours of the race remaining, as daybreak arrived at the Circuit de la Sarthe. Andre Lotterer did the bulk of the 'graveyard shift' and ensured that he and his teammates in the #1 919 Hybrid, Neel Jani and Nick Tandy, enjoyed a massive 11-lap lead over the #38 DC Racing Oreca LMP2, which held second overall, by 8am local time.

