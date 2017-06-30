Lanesborough Boy, 9, Heading to...
LANESBOROUGH, Mass. Mason Mickle, 9, has qualified for the largest amateur motocross race in the world, the 35th annual Rocky Mountain ATV/MC AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, to be held this August at the Loretta Lynn Ranch "The Amateur National at Loretta Lynn's is the event every motocross racer in the country wants to compete in," event director Tim Cotter said.
