Kyle Larson outlasts Elliott at Michigan again to score NASCAR victory - Sun, 18 Jun 2017 PST
Larson took control on a restart with five laps remaining and held off Chase Elliott on Sunday for his second NASCAR Cup Series victory of the season. The finish was similar to the race at Michigan last August, when Larson took the lead on a restart with nine laps left en route to his first Cup win.
