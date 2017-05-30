Kyle Busch wins pole for Cup race at Dover
Kyle Busch led a strong qualifying effort for Toyota, turning a lap of 158.954 mph to win the pole at Dover International Speedway. Led by Busch, Toyota had the first four drivers Friday in the qualifying session.
